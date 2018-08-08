Documentary screening on Medicare and the civil rights revolution

David Barton Smith will present the first public screening on the Vineyard of the documentary “The Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution” on Wednesday, August 15, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library. Supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, Arthur Vining Davis, and WETA, narrated by Danny Glover, and directed by Academy award winner Charles Burnett, the film reveals the untold story of how the grassroots civil rights movement captured the implementation of the Medicare program and transformed the nation’s hospitals from our most racially and economically segregated institutions into our most integrated ones in matter of months.

A panel discussion and question-and-answer session after the film will include Smith, who wrote the book the film is adapted from, “The Power to Heal”; Gwen Blount Adolph and Sherri Blount Gray, daughters of Dr. Alvin Blount, plaintiff in the suit that transformed hospitals in the U.S.; and Denise M. Schepici, president and CEO of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Copies of the book “The Power to Heal” will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.