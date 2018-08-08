Jett propels to victory in Amity Island 5K

1 of 8

Jett Stad, a junior at North Andover High School, topped the field of 332 runners in the Amity Island 5K on a hot Sunday morning at the FARM Institute in Katama, winning the race in 18:23.

The Amity Island 5K has been an Island fixture since 1993, known until 2017 as the Scoops 5K Tour of Edgartown. Proceeds from this year’s event benefited the FARM Institute, Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Martha’s Vineyard Hurricanes Youth Running Club and the Edgartown School eighth grade trip to Washington D.C.

Ryan Sawyer, co-coach of the MVRHS boys varsity tennis team, placed second in 18:40. Matthew Pigott of Sandwich (19:13) and Chris Cajolet of Vineyard Haven (19:19) were next to the finish line before Cambridge runner Amory Salem clocked in as the women’s champ in 19:21.

Also among the top 10 were Matthew Breen of Marietta, Georgia, who finished sixth in 19:31, followed by women’s runner-up Christa Fusco of Wynantskill, N.Y., (7th, 19:48); 2017 Amity women’s champion Sarah Tully of Wayland (8th, 20:05); Jose Calderon of Dorchester (9th, 20:17) and Vineyard Haven’s Reaan Steenkamp (10th, 20:34).

Holding down positions 11-50 were: 11. Jordan Baptiste, Clearwater, Fl., (20:37); 12. Emily Tully, Wayland, (20:45); 13. Zachary Utz, Edgartown, (20:46); 14. Wyatt Triestman, Irvington, N.Y., (21:01); 15. Chris Harrall, Providence, (21:10); 16. Caroline Gallo, Chicago, (21:15); 17. Matthew Gilman, North Easton, (21:19); 18. Griffin Jones, Canandaigue, N.Y., (21:24); 19. Brynn Allen-Rickstad, Middlebury, Vt., (21:28); 20. Jack Landati, Denville, N.J., (21:29); 21. David May, Wallingford, Conn., (21:31); 22. Zak Jones, Durham, N.H., (21:39); 23. Peter Keel, Wellesley, (21:43); 24. Elias Byrne, West Chester, Penn., (21:48); 25. Jack Magit, North Easton, (21:49); 26. Christopher Edwards, Edgartown, (21:53); 27. Joel Graves, Edgartown, (21:56); 28. Brad Aston, New York City, (22:07); 29. Kathryn Hertzmark, Riverside, Conn., (22:10); 30. Ben Green, Vineyard Haven, (22:11); 31. Luke Swann, Williamstown, (22:14); 32. Daniel Jaworski, West Chester, Penn., (22:15); 33. Amber Cuthbert, Oak Bluffs, (22:17); 34. Mark Jones, Brighton, (22:24); 35. J.R. Thomas, West Tisbury, (22:27); 36. Andrew Hertzmark, Riverside, Conn., (22:35); 37. Jo Gardner, Norwich, Vt., (22:42); 38. Tim Gordne, Norwich, Vt., (22:44); 39. Brian McNally, Clinton, (22:56); 40. Celeen Doody, Eastchester, N.Y., (22:57); 41. Brian Donnelly, West Tisbury, (22:57); 42. Maia Donnelly, Edgartown, (23:02); 43. Michael Mayone, Stamford, Conn., (23:03); 44. Joe Rull, Norwell, (23:06); 45. Ben Milligan, Providence, (23:13); 46. Karenna Laufer, Bentley Springs, Md., (23:25); 47. Brennan Cornwall, State College, Penn., (23:27); 48. James Doody, Marblehead, (23:30); 49. Eugene Cardish, Troy, N.Y., (23:32); 50. Grace Shelley, Silver Spring, Md., (23:34).

Four Island runners placed outside of the top 50 but won their respective age divisions: Donald Guiney, Chilmark, (Male 60 to 64, 24:50, 71st); Aeneas Forrester, Vineyard Haven, (Male 9 and Under, 28:11, 121st); Jason Lew, Oak Bluffs, (Male 65 to 69, 27:59, 116th); Jim Austin, (Male 75 and Over, 32:06, 191st).

For complete results, visit www.coolrunning.com.