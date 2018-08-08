New work by photographer Elizabeth Cecil

1 of 3

“Tides,” a new photography exhibit by Island photographer Elizabeth Cecil, debuts at Salte at 6 South Water St. in Edgartown this weekend.

The show, which features oceans and Island scenes, will open on Friday, August 10, with a reception from 5 to 8 pm. It will remain open through Sunday, August 12.

Cecil is a professional photographer specializing in food, lifestyle, and travel. Her work has appeared in several Island publications, as well as the New York Times, Bon Appétit, Saveur, and the Wall Street Journal, among others.