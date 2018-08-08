One man injured in West Tisbury motorcycle accident

One man was rushed to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle while passing two vehicles in a no-passing lane on Edgartown–West Tisbury Road, according to police.

West Tisbury Police Sgt. Garrison Vieira told the Times the motorcycle crashed near Pond Road at about 9 pm,while attempting to pass two vehicles traveling in the same direction, in a no-passing zone.

According to ambulance chief Ben Retmier, Tri-Town Ambulance transported the injured man to the hospital.

Updated to correct the road where the crash occurred. -Ed.