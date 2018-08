In the spirit of the upcoming annual Illumination Night, kids and teens are invited to the West Tisbury library on Monday, August 13, at 4:30 pm to paint a paper lantern. This craft is led by local artist Jennifer Burkin. All materials will be supplied, and kids will leave the workshop with a decorated lantern to take home. This event is for kids ages 9 and up. Preregistration is required. Call or stop in the library to register: 508-693-3366. This event is free and open to the public.