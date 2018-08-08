Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist will preach at First Congregational Church

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury welcomes the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, August 12, at the 10 am service.

As pastor of the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Reverend Dr. Warnock’s ministry is both prophetic and pastoral, and rooted in the church’s legacy of social activism and spiritual growth.

The First Congregational Church is located at the corner of Music Street and State Road. Parking can be found behind the Grange Hall, or at the West Tisbury library. If you have questions or need additional information, contact the church office at wtiscong@comcast.net.