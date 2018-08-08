1 of 2

On Friday, August 10, at 4 pm, the West Tisbury library hosts a recital of French song featuring soprano Olivia de Geofroy and pianist Adele Dreyer.

Olivia de Geofroy is a soprano, violinist, and music educator. Her most recent projects include performances with the Westminster Symphonic Choir and the Princeton University Sinfonia, and a lecture recital on “La Chanson d’Ève” of Gabriel Fauré. She holds a bachelor of music in education, and a master of arts in teaching, from Westminster Choir College.

Six years ago, Adele Dreyer closed her private teaching studio in suburban Boston, a press release from the library says, and moved full-time to the Vineyard. An honorary member of the New England Piano Teachers’ Association, she has given workshops to the teachers on pedagogy, improvisation, the use of computer technology in a piano lab, and talks to groups on subjects such as “Why Not the Key of C?” and “What Composers Do for Your Listening Pleasure.” Last year Dreyer played the piano transcription for the concert presentation of Island Theater Workshop’s “South Pacific” at the Whaling Church.

Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.