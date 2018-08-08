Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/.

It is hard to believe that school will be back in session in roughly three weeks. Since moving to the Island three years ago, I quickly learned that August is by far one of the busiest months on the Island, and it goes by so fast. It is also perhaps the one month on the Island that requires the most patience and kindness — from visitors and Islanders. For this week’s column, I am doing a compilation of things happening on the Island in August; some are free and others aren’t, but they’re all events that you won’t want to miss.

The 157th annual Agricultural Fair will be from August 16 to 19. It begins on Thursday, and runs for four days, from 10 am to 11 pm. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-12 and adults 62-plus. Children under 5 are free.

One of the elements that will be new this year during the fair is that Island Grown Initiative (IGI) will oversee trash, recycling, and composting operations. There will be three centralized waste stations where people will bring their waste. The IGI Green Team Youth Waste Workers and volunteers will help sort everything correctly.

I am particularly excited about this, since August 1, 2018, marked the day of overloading the Earth. We entered the overdraft, and what this means is that the human demand on nature was higher than the Earth can regenerate in a year. We have already spent all the resources that Earth could give us in 2018, of water, wood, soil, food and CO2 absorption. This date happens earlier every year, and the main reason for this is excessive consumption and food waste. Is it hopeless? It’s bad! But initiatives such as the one promoted by the Ag Fair and IGI help us turn any reservation we might have into action, and propel us to rethink how we address waste disposal.

IGI will need volunteers to help oversee the waste stations and ensure that everything runs smoothly. Volunteers receive free entry to the fair on the day they work, and a free T shirt. Green Team Youth Waste Workers make $6 an hour, get free entry to the fair on the day they work, and get a free T shirt. IGI is hiring 10- to 14-year-olds for this position. To sign up, go to bit.ly/AgFairWaste.

Harlem Fine Arts Show will be on August 11 through 13 at the Harbor View Hotel. A couple of years ago, the Harlem Fine Arts Show showcased a very talented Brazilian painter, and I am excited to see this year’s artists.

Peach Festival at the West Tisbury Congregational Church will be August 11, from 12 to 4 pm. Don’t miss out on fresh peaches, smoothies, peaches with ice cream, and Mad Martha’s special fresh peach ice cream. Baked goods and treats of all kinds will be available to take home: peach pies, parfaits, blueberry-peach cobblers, and homemade jams.

Paint your own lantern in time for Illumination Night at the Vineyard Haven library on August 11 from 3 to 5 pm, for adults and teens age 12 and above.

Grand Illumination Night in the Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs will be on Wednesday, August 15, at 7:30 pm. The annual tradition with colorful lanterns illuminated all at once after sunset is a must-go.

President Bill Clinton will discuss his first novel as part of the M.V. Author Series at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center at 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 22. General admission tickets are $60 for one ticket and $85 for two tickets, and both include one copy of the book, with a bookplate signed by President Clinton and James Patterson. VIP tickets at $150 provide two seats in the front rows, and a copy of the book autographed by President Clinton.

Given that 57 percent of Hispanics are type O, your help is much needed during the Red Cross blood drive at Alex’s Place at the YMCA on Friday, August 31, from 1 to 6 pm.

I hope everyone enjoys all the beauty and sunny days we wait on for 10 months every year, as well as these last days of summer vacation.