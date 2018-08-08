‘Says You!’ returns to Martha’s Vineyard

Public Radio’s “Says You!” will return to Martha’s Vineyard on Tuesday, August 14, for a special live show at the Hebrew Center in Tisbury, featuring the original cast.

After four years apart, former poet laureate of Martha’s Vineyard Arnie Reisman, award winning broadcaster Paula Lyons, culture critic Carolyn Faye Fox, playwright Tony Kahn, producer Francine Achbar, veteran TV journalist Barry Nolan, and guest host and lead writer Dave Zobel will reunite onstage.

Beginning at 3:30 pm, a VIP question and answer session with the cast will get the giggles going early. Those attending will have preferred VIP seating and a chance to get to know the

people behind the voices broadcast each week nationally on Public Radio for the past 22 years.

At 4:30 pm, the broadcast event will begin by recording two games for national broadcast, with a 10-minute intermission between games.

According to the “Says You!” website, the show is the “quintessential quiz show,” and is “undeniably the warmest, wittiest cocktail party you’ll ever enjoy.”

Reisman said he is excited to have the original cast back together, and to explore the unique expertise of his old friends. “It’s a great opportunity for us, who are all close friends, to come together again,” Reisman told the Times.

Reisman and Lyons are married, and are year-round residents of Tisbury.

Reisman explained that the show is a trivia show, but has been adapted over the years to fit “the random thoughts going through our heads.”

The show is witty and entertaining, but according to Reisman, is more oriented toward engaging the audience and keeping the fun going. “We don’t like empty radio space,” Reisman said. “It’s all about keeping people’s minds active.”

The show is a blend of tough trivia and endless laughs, and according to Time magazine, is a “party for smarties.”

Richard Sher, the original creator and host of the show, who died, wanted it to be more about entertaining listeners than simply a game of “Jeopardy,” Reisman said.

“It’s always been a show where you are encouraged to say the first thing that comes into your head,” Reisman said.

The show, according to Reisman, is entirely improvisational (part of what makes it so playful and funny). “The show is always news to us; there are no scripts, prompts, or rehearsals,” he said.