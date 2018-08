1 of 6

A sudden deluge this past Saturday did not discourage patrons from visiting the galleries that comprise the fabled Art District centered around Dukes County Avenue in Oak Bluffs. A few gallery owners told me that they were actually pleased with the torrent, as their customers were held hostage in the galleries with plenty of time to browse. The group Mrs. Biskis provided first-rate music that wound its way down the sidewalk, much to everyone’s delight.