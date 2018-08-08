Toots and the Maytals bring some spiritual healing to M.V.

Toots and the Maytals, the reggae group that established the popular genre’s name with the song “Do the Reggay,” is coming to the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (PAC) on August 13 at 8 pm.

As part of the M.V. Concert Series, and sponsored by MVY Radio, the show starts at 8 pm, and tickets range in price from $69 to $79. Old classics by Toots and the Maytals have been covered by many popular bands, including the Clash and the Specials. The ska punk band Sublime recorded an adaptation of the Toots favorite “54-46 That’s My Number,” and Amy Winehouse recorded a version of “Monkey Man,” another Toots classic.

One of their most famous songs, “Bam Bam,” was later used by Sister Nancy, and in 2016 became one of the year’s most sampled songs, according to Billboard.

In 1972, the band was featured in “The Harder They Come,” a Jamaican crime film starring Jimmy Cliff that shared a variety of reggae music with the world.

In 2004, Toots and the Maytals released the album “True Love,” a blend of classics that were rerecorded with guest artists Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Phish’s Trey Anastasio, and others. The album won a Grammy that year for Best Reggae Album.

Station manager at MVY Radio PJ Finn said that Toots is a legend, and his performances are strong and lively, even after decades in the spotlight. “I remember seeing Toots at the Hot Tin Roof,” Finn said. “It was just filled with hot, happy Vineyarders and summer visitors.” Finn said when he saw Toots perform recently, he looked and sounded great.