Wedding: Cardona – Hopkins

Lea Eileen Abesamis Cardona of Manila and Samar, Philippines, and Bangkok, Thailand,

and Leif Dylan Hopkins of Dorset, Vt., Bali, Indonesia, and Vineyard Haven, were married on Moshup Beach, Aquinnah, in the late afternoon of June 28, 2018. The somewhat tempestuous weather, with fog covering the colorful Cliffs was attributed to Moshup himself, who, Virginia York, Aquinnah Justice of the Peace, explained, was “smoking his peace pipe.”

The wedding ceremony blended nature’s beauty with cultural traditions from the bride’s Filipina background and the groom’s Finnish ancestry. Pachelbel’s “Canon” was played by harpist Peter Mithoefer of Dorset, Vt. A joyous reception followed at the Duck Inn with culinary delights catered by the Scottish Bakehouse, and dancing and revelry to tunes played by DJ Kalif of City Sound.

Lea Eileen Cardona is the daughter of Dr. Eileen Abesamis Cardona of San Jose, Calif., and Dr. Leo Douglas De La Victoria Cardona Jr. of Samar, Philippines. She is a graduate of the University of Manila, and currently a biology teacher at the New International School Thailand. Lea’s previous overseas teaching experience includes the Brent School, Philippines, and the Wuxi Taihu International School, China.

Leif Dylan Hopkins is the son of Marilyn and Thomas Hopkins of Dorset, Vt., and Vineyard Haven, MA, and grandson of Dr. Miriam Wilton and nephew of Richard Wilton both of Edgartown, and of Melissa Wilton of Holliston. Leif graduated from high school at the International School of Kuala Lumpur and Cairo American College; he is a marine biology graduate of the University California, Santa Cruz. He holds an M.S.T. in science education from Plymouth University in New Hampshire, and has taught abroad at several international schools, including the International School Moshi, Tanzania, Aruba International School, the American Cooperative School of Tunis, and most recently Bali Island School, Indonesia. He has also worked many summers for the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank. Leif will teach IB Environmental Systems and Societies this year at the Ruamrudee International School, Thailand.

Lea and Leif will make their new home together in the City of Angels, and hope to vacation on the Vineyard.