Harborside transformers on decaying blocks

Two transformers near the harbor at the Steamship Authority Vineyard Haven terminal are perched on decaying concrete. The transformers provide electricity to the terminal and receive high voltage. One transformer block is held together with chains. Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times the block was struck by a truck sometime before this summer. Driscoll said the transformers belong to Eversource, but the Steamship Authority fastened the chains. He said the block is structurally secure with chains binding it. He expects it will be repaired with “epoxy and rebar” this fall.

Eversource spokesman Michael Durand confirmed Eversource owns and maintains the transformers. He could not be reached for additional comment regarding when the blocks would be repaired.