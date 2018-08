The 24-foot center console boat Bouncin Czech$ became disabled outside Vineyard Haven Harbor Friday afternoon, according to Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker. The boat suffered transmission problems and was forced to drop anchor and await the Tisbury harbor patrol boat, Crocker said. Approximately eight people were aboard the boat, he said. Sea Tow was summoned to bring the boat back to port in Buzzards Bay, he said. No injuries were reported.