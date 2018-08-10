Why the sign?

Dog-walkers and trail-walkers alike have been voicing their concern in the wake of the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s decision to build a fence around the Trade Winds Field Preserve, known to many as Tradewinds.

Phil Cordella, one of 377 members of the Facebook page, “TRADEWIND,” took matters into his own hands and designed provocative signs with “WTF Why The Fence? Friends of Tradewinds” in bold white letters on a black background.

“It’s part of a campaign to raise public awareness about Tradewinds and the decision by the land bank to build a 2.5-mile-long fence,” Cordella said.

Cordella chose the acronym for its eye-catching qualities. When asked if he thought using the WTF acronym was a good idea, Cordella said he’s not the first one to use it, citing comedian Marc Maron’s podcast.

In addition to the signs, Cordella is offering stickers and t-shirts. He’ll deliver them too — all free of charge.

Cordella is involved with wtfmv.org, a website dedicated to documenting land bank meetings and the history of the fence construction.

One of the Land Bank’s reasons for putting up the fence was to protect rare flora and fauna from dogs and people, but Cordella feels that isn’t a fair reason. “You can’t welcome plants and not people,” He said.

Not everyone is in favor of the signs. Cordella said he’s been physically threatened, been told to have a “horrible life,” and that the signs are “vulgar.”

“I just think that the WTF signs are crude and immature. Very un-island like,” Edgartown resident Jay Woods told The Times in a Facebook message.

Despite opposition, Cordella says he’s seen a “ground swelling of support,” especially from the TRADEWINDS facebook page. He gave away 100 of the WTF t-shirts in five days. “We’re out of shirts and have a list when we reorder,” he said.