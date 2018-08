A crowded field on an overcast day for the 41st running of the annual road race.

Runners enjoyed blessedly overcast skies and cooler temperatures for the 41st annual Chilmark Road Race on Saturday. Starters hit the road at 10:30 on Middle Road, and finished the 5k race at Beetlebung Corner

Lilly Tuck, from Port Perry, Ontario was the first woman to cross the finish line. Tristan Forsythe finished first for men.

More results and times will be published as the Times gets them.