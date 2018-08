A power outage that affected the Oak Bluffs terminal and the surrounding area, which necessitated diverting some trips to Vineyard Haven, has been resolved. Starting with the 9:30 a.m. trip from Woods Hole and the 10:45 a.m. trip from Oak Bluffs, trips will be running on their published schedule.

Current Conditions may be viewed at http://www.steamshipauthority. com/traveling_today/status

For more information, please call 508.548.3788 or 508.693.0367