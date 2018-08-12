WMVY meets real-life lobster logo likeness

Martha’s Vineyard radio station WMVY 88.7 FM was introduced to a real-life version of its blue lobster logo on Monday, August 6, according to a press release from WMVY.

Dr. Shelley Edmonson, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Trust, organized a summit between WMVY station staff and the celebrity lobster, after it was caught by lobsterman Tim Walsh off Menemsha, according to the release.

Program director PJ Finn said Edmonson brought the lobster to the studio in a cooler filled with water and seaweed. The staff had a chance to hold the lobster (named Morgan after Walsh’s dog) and take pictures with it.

“It was really cool to be able to see a blue lobster in person. I have talked about the lobster for decades on air, but I have never been able to see one,” Finn said.

Edmonson is quoted in the release explaining that the blue color of the lobster is a genetic mutation caused by overproduction of a particular protein.

According to the release, Edmonson said the lobster is a one in two million catch.

Finn said the station chose the blue lobster as the logo because it is unique and stands out from other radio broadcasts, just as a blue lobster is rare and distinctive. “We were thinking of different animals and other things that were representative of this area of the country, and we thought a blue lobster would be good,” Finn told the Times.

The blue lobster logo was designed in 2005 by Gary Guthrie, marketing director, and Joe Gallagher, CEO of WMVY at the time, according to the release.

Even if people see the lobster out of context or don’t know its significance, Finn said it is still a cool and eye-catching design to put on T-shirts and other station merchandise.

Finn said finding the lobster was a good omen as the station celebrates its 35th anniversary.

“If you believe in seeing signs, I think this was a good sign,” Finn said.

After WMVY staff got to meet the lobster, it was transported by boat to the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, where it will reside.