Regina S. Fischer, 103, died on Sunday morning, August 5, 2018, at her home in Chilmark. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert O. Fischer Jr., in July 2011. Regina’s memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Church, Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven, on Tuesday, August 14 at 10 am. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.