On the Vineyard Haven Band

Julie Schilling, conductor of the Vineyard Haven Band, is to be commended for corralling horns and flutes, drums and clarinets, trombones and even a euphonium, into a commemorative concert celebrating 150 years of music offered by the Band.

All summer long we have the chance to hear the Band play on, but this program at the Tabernacle heralded historic highlights in a panoply of music the Band has played through the years.

We know the end of the season is upon us as the Band wraps up their weekly concerts this week, finishing the season with a flourish.

Tom and Joyce Dresser

Oak Bluffs