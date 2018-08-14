Alcohol suspected in Friday night moped crash

Oak Bluffs Fire, EMS, and Police responded to a moped crash near Lola’s Restaurant at approximately 11:45 pm on August 10. The operator, Sergio DaSilva, was found breathing but unresponsive, according to Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Tim Williamson. DaSilva collided with a tree, Lt. Williamson said. Alcohol appears to have been a factor, he added.

Oak Bluffs EMS transported DaSilva to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose said. DaSilva’s condition is unknown. He is not presently in the hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital spokesman Katrina Delgadillo, said. Delgadillo was unable to say if DaSilva had been transferred to Boston or released. Lt. Williamson said the accident remains under investigation.