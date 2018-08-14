Bridge results

At the August 6, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 11 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Barbara Silk and Dave Donald, followed by Bea Pear and Mollie Whalen in second, and Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in third. Tied for fourth place were Judy Maynes, playing with Yvonne Shepard, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer. In the East-West direction, Wink Winkelman and Barbara Besse tied for first place with Sandy Berler and Mary Ann Renalli. Third place went to Wendy Wolf and Rachel Alpert. Tied for fourth place were Diane Drake, playing with Barbara Alleyne, and Kay Kendall, playing with Iris Capobianco.

At the August 7, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play for a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway. Second place overall went to Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagen. Third place overall went to Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in fourth, and John O’Keefe and Andy Jacknain in fifth overall. Also finishing third place in the North-South direction were Story Osborn and Don Nelson.

At the August 9, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, nine pairs competed. First place went to Don Nelson and Wink Winkelman, followed by Michael Lindheimer and John O’Keefe in second, Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway in third, and Richard Williams and Robert Fokos in fourth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday August 11, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Joan Perrine and Patsy McCornack finished first, followed by Carol Whitmarsh and Deidre Ling in second, and Lee Scott and Ken Judson in third. In the East-West direction, Barbara Alleyne and Trudy Ulmer finished first, followed by Kay Kendall and Iris Capobianco in second, and Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson in third.