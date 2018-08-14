Candidate signs, signs, everywhere the signs

To the Editor:

With the growing number of tourists and visitors not knowing their way around, signs abound, everywhere. It’s understandable, with so many cars, trucks, and pedestrians trying to move around an infrastructure that is not designed to handle such volume, that federal and state signage regulations dominate our once quiet byways. However, with an election for the clerk of the courts slated for Nov. 5, Why Must All Of Us Have to see any candidates’ signs plastered all over the place months ahead of an election?

I propose an Islandwide ordinance to limit the amount of time candidates are allow to post signs. Discuss.

Brendan Langley

Edgartown