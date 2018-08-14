Don’t trash recycle bins

To the Editor:

The last time I talked to the wonderful people at the West Tisbury dump, they had not been able to recycle even one load of cans, bottles, and plastic containers. The reason is that dirty bottles and cans get in there; plastic items not only dirty but which even if clean should not been put in there, are there.

And the last time I was there, there were plastic bags in the bin.

Please, people, do not use the recycle bin unless you are sure your items belong there. You can always ask the workers. They are friendly, nice, and sincere.

Julie Coleman

Chilmark