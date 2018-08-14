Ferries alter service for fireworks, road race

The Steamship Authority will divert several ferry crossings in and out of Oak Bluffs on Friday, August 17, because of road closures associated with the Ocean Park fireworks.

According to a Steamship Authority alert, the following trips will be diverted:

The MV Nantucket’s 6:30 pm Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs and 7:30 pm Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole.

The MV Martha’s Vineyard’s 7:30 pm Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs and 8:30 pm Oak Bluffs to Woods Hole.

The last Island Queen departure from Oak Bluffs will leave an hour later than normal — 15 minutes after the fireworks end, according to an Island Queen representative.

The Steamship Authority will also impose vehicle restrictions on Sunday, August 19, due to the Falmouth Road Race.

“…Woods Hole Road will be closed to all traffic for the Falmouth Road Race from 8:15 am to approximately 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race,” a Steamship Authority release states.

“While no trips are canceled on Sunday, customers traveling between 8 am and 10:45 am must be on the Woods Hole terminal property no later than 8 am if they plan to travel or if they have a vehicle reservation. Vehicles traveling from the Vineyard to Woods Hole will not be able to leave the terminal after disembarking their vessel and arriving customers will be unable to ride a bus to one of the authority’s parking lots until after the road is reopened.”