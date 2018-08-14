Incident doesn’t merit coverage

To the Editor:

Your coverage of the recent incident between a Vineyard photographer and a celebrity has raised some fundamental issues that need to be explored. One of the reasons that celebrities come to our Island is to seek relief from the pressures of the modern world. When I arrived as a wash-ashore 40 years ago, I was admonished that celebrities should be left alone to enjoy the ability to be “off duty” while enjoying our unique lifestyle, free from the pressures of their professional life off-Island. I see no reason, now that our treasured Island has been “discovered” by the rest of the world, for that behavior to be changed. I personally do not want to read in either the local or national press about petty incidents that are more appropriate for the gossip columns of trash publications.

Stephen Lewenburg

Vineyard Haven