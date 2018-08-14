Joseph A. Jones, 29, of Vineyard Haven died suddenly on Monday, July 30, 2018, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the son of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Jones and John S. Jones, and brother of David Jones and Shelly Reed.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, were held on Sunday, August 12, from 1 pm to 4 pm, concluding with a funeral service officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. A reception followed at the P.A. Club.

Donations in his memory in lieu of flowers may be made to the Vineyard House, P.O. Box 4599, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.