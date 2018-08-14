Motorcyclist in West Tisbury crash lost leg, faces violations

The motorcyclist injured in a collision with a Subaru on the evening of August 7 has lost a leg, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his support.

West Tisbury Police identified the motorcyclist as 42-year-old Claudinei B. DeLima of Edgartown. On the GoFundMe page he is called “Claudiano Batista” and nicknamed “Nei.” The GoFundMe page indicates the $5,000 goal was exceeded. As of Tuesday afternoon, $13,815 has been donated.

DeLima faces a number of violations, according to Police Chief Matt Mincone: traveling at greater than reasonable speed (speeding), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to obey pavement markings (passing in a no passing zone), and a marked lanes violation. Claudinei was discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital on August 12, according to hospital spokesman Terri Ogan. Chief Mincone said the driver of the Subaru was not at fault in the crash and made an attempt to swerve away as the motorcycle came at her head on. Had she not swerved, the accident could have been worse, he said.