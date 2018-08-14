Oak Bluffs firefighters knock down truck fire

Oak Bluffs firefighters responded to a pickup fire on Wing Road Monday afternoon. The operator smelled smoke, pulled over, and exited the truck before flames grew, according to Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose. The pickup was a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Tim Williamson said. The fuel tank of the pickup had ruptured, Chief Rose said, resulting in a fuel blaze.

“We had to lay down a bunch of foam on it,” he said.

He said it was unclear how the tank ruptured or what caused it to ignite. There were no injuries, he said. Lt. Williamson said there were no charges associated with the incident.