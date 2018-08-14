Simon’s shabby treatment

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Peter Simon’s effort to photograph on assignment at Lola’s. I am increasingly concerned at the rise of incidents involving photographers and journalists, where they are attacked, assaulted, and in some tragic cases, killed.

It is alarming to hear of specific instances of assault against the backdrop of the current administration’s rhetoric that the “press is the enemy of the people” … etc.

In its best light, this may provide the principals — Murray, Lola’s Restaurant, Simon, and the public — a “teachable moment” about the vital relationship between the public and the press.

Please extend my best wishes to Peter Simon on his continuing work.

Ray MacDonald

Braintree