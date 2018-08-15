Affair with a Fair

The Fair is like a tiny town,

No sooner built than taken down.

Its anthem is a fiddle tune,

Its flag the fleeting harvest moon.

The cars in town are pink and teal

And tethered to a Ferris wheel;

The people in them laugh and squeal

Despite how motion-sick they feel.

To be a hero at the Fair,

Just win a fuzzy Teddy bear

Or make a toothpick ferryboat

That captivates the judges’ vote.

This town, the Fair, is nicely planned:

Nutritionists have all been banned

And food is always close at hand,

From ice cream to tempura stand.

We thank them all, this time of year,

The friendly farmers far and near

Whose ribbon-winning sheep and cows

Sign autographs and take their bows.

The awe-inspired public strolls

Past fattened pigs and baby foals;

The very sight renews our souls

(Along with luscious lobster rolls).