Aquinnah: Fireside Pop-Up Dinners

The fair starts today; it’s the very height of the summer. Illumination Night was yesterday, the fireworks in Oak Bluffs will be tomorrow, and the fair will last through the weekend. If you would like to volunteer for the fair, contact Amy Coffey at 508-693-9549 or email fair@mvasmv.org. This is also the last weekend to catch the always amazing Built on Stilts, which runs August 18 through 21 at Union Chapel. Perhaps the Island will mellow out a little bit after the fair. College students will start or return to school next week, and that always creates a little bit of space. Plus, I think the entire island needs a long nap after fair week, it’s so intense. Maybe that’s why the Island can seem quieter — everyone’s resting.

Would you like to avoid all the hubbub and activity of what’s going on down-Island this week? Stay up-Island tonight and go to the Orange Peel Bakery for the last of Juli Vanderhoop and Valerie Rosenberg’s Fireside Pop-Up Dinners of the season. I have heard the last two were nothing short of amazing. The menu includes Aquinnah-caught lobster tail and oven-roasted duck. You can reserve a place at the table at aquinnahpopup@gmail.com.

The Aquinnah Public Library unfortunately had to cancel its cookout last weekend due to the weather. There is no word yet if they are going to reschedule it. It will hold its ice cream social, which is always a big hit, on Saturday, August 25, from 1 to 3 pm. This week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. This week’s kids’ craft sounds really cool; you can learn how to make a photo transfer onto a candle from 11 am to 3 pm. There will be Music on the Deck on Tuesday at 5 pm (weather permitting; it was canceled last week due to extreme heat). The Speaker Series will host its final event of the summer on Thursday, August 23, at 5 pm, when Jack Fruchtman will speak on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and what it means in today’s political climate.

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Indian Museum is open today through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. It is also open on Wednesdays. Right now, it is showcasing the exhibit: “Our Story: 400 Years of Wampanoag History.” The museum is located at the Cliffs, in the old Vanderhoop homestead. If you have any questions about the programming, call 508-645-7900.

Tonight, at the Chilmark Community Center, the M.V. Author Series continues with Tayari Jones, who will discuss her novel, “An American Marriage.” Journalist and radio host Michele Norris will interview her. The evening begins at 7:30 pm. Get tickets at mvbookfestival.com. Next Thursday, sometime Aquinnah resident Michael Pollan will discuss his latest book, “How to Change Your Mind.” Tickets for Pollan are sold out, but there may be some available at the door.

Remember that on Friday, August 31, from 1 to 6 pm, there is a blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross at Alex’s Place (the teen center of the YMCA). There is a blood shortage right now, so if you can donate, please do.