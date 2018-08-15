Book talk and reading: ‘Go Home!

On Thursday, August 30, at 5 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a book talk and reading with authors Jennifer Tseng and T Kira Madden. According to a press release, Tseng and Madden will present their newly released book, “Go Home!” an anthology of pieces about home by writers of the Asian diaspora (edited by Rowan Hisayo Buchanan, published by Feminist Press and the Asian American Writers’ Workshop, foreword by Pulitzer prizewinning writer Viet Thanh Nguyen). Books will be available for purchase and signing, and refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Jennifer Tseng is an awardwinning poet and fiction writer whose most recent collection is ”The Passion of Woo and Isolde” (Rose Metal Press, 2017). The 2018 Distinguished Visiting Writer at Oregon State University, Cascades, she also teaches for the Fine Arts Work Center and FAWC’s online writing program, 24PearlSt.

T Kira Madden is an APIA writer, photographer, and amateur magician. She is the founding editor-in-chief of No Tokens, and facilitates writing workshops for homeless and formerly incarcerated individuals. A 2017-18 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in nonfiction literature at the New York Foundation for the Arts, she has received fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, Hedgebrook, Tin House, DISQUIET, and Yaddo, where she was selected for the 2017 Linda Collins Endowed Residency Award. Her debut memoir, “Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls,” is forthcoming with Bloomsbury in 2019. She lives in New York City.