Bourne Bridge maintenance rescheduled for spring

Maintenance originally scheduled for fall 2018 on the Bourne Bridge is being pushed back to spring 2019 in order to keep the bridge fully available for the continuing tourist season, according to a press release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Instead of starting necessary repairs in September 2018, the Corps will work in coordination with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to minimize the impact any repairs to the bridge may have on the traveling public.

The Corps and MassDOT signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on June 27, 2018, acknowledging that under the Cape Cod Canal Federal Navigation Project, both the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges are owned and maintained by the Army Corps.

In the release, highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver is quoted saying, “These bridges are essential to the economic livelihood and quality of life for the commonwealth’s residents, business leaders, and visitors, and MassDOT is grateful for the opportunity to formalize an agreement in which we will have regular, ongoing conversations and information sharing about maintenance, nearby transportation infrastructure needs, and how best to plan for future Cape Cod Canal crossings.”

Plans for maintenance include the railroad bridge adjacent to the Bourne and Sagamore, which raises and lowers to enable water traffic to travel through the canal.

Structures such as the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges retain complete structural integrity for 50 years, according to the Corps. Both bridges are over 80 years old, and are in need of extensive repairs.

The two agencies are also studying the future of the bridges and surrounding roadways.