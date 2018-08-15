Cape Light Compact offers up to 90 percent incentives for energy improvements

From now until Columbus Day, Cape Light Compact has increased its incentives for eligible businesses that participate in an energy assessment of their facility. According to a press release, businesses that use up to 1.5 million kWh annually may be eligible to receive up to 90 percent off select electric energy-efficient upgrades.

“This promotion is designed to allow businesses with larger electric usage the opportunity to make their facilities more energy-efficient at an affordable price,” said Maggie Downey, Cape Light Compact administrator. “The upgrades reduce monthly electric bills, and often have the bonus of enhancing the comfort of the workspace and providing for a more inviting atmosphere for customers.”

Reduced-cost upgrades are tailored to each business, and could include high-performance LED lamps and fixtures; wall or ceiling occupancy sensors; programmable thermostats; vending machine controls; refrigeration or water-conserving products. Businesses may also receive incentives up to 80 percent off other qualified energy-efficient improvements.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, eligible businesses on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard must contact Cape Light Compact at 800-797-6699 by Oct. 5, to sign up for an energy assessment.

The compact also has a wide range of other commercial programs for businesses that are not eligible for this promotion, which can be found at capelightcompact.org/business.

Cape Light Compact JPE is an awardwinning energy services organization operated by the 21 towns on Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard and Dukes County. The compact’s mission is to serve its 200,000 customers through the delivery of proven energy-efficiency programs, effective consumer advocacy, and renewable competitive electricity supply. For more information, visit capelightcompact.org.