A director says so long

To the Editor:

If this appears in Thursday’s edition, my wife and I will be on our way to our next adventure in Louisiana. After 12 years as the executive director of Vineyard Youth Tennis, I will be leaving the Island. I sincerely hope that someone steps up to the plate to keep VYT alive and to continue its mission of getting a racket in every kid’s hands on the Island.

I am extremely proud of our accomplishments here on the Island. Not only have I had a hand in the tennis development of thousands of adults and children, but I have had the opportunity to be a part of a community that is grateful, forgiving, and welcoming to outsiders, one of whom I was considered years ago.

Mr. Gerry DeBlois took a chance on me back in 2006, and I am extremely grateful to him. I would also like to thank Michael Halisky, who has been with me 15 years; Barbara Leonard; Nina Bramhall; and all the other dozens of instructors who have graced the courts at VYT.

Mr. Chris Scott, the new chair of VYT, has been my supporter and confidante for years, and I value his friendship. This program is one of the most unique in the country, and the whole community should rally around to keep the center alive. If it means allowing adults to play to keep the revenue stream going, then so be it.

I have had an amazing experience here on the Island that I will never forget. In the meantime, if y’all are in Louisiana, feel free to come visit for a spell!

Scott Smith, former executive director

Vineyard Youth Tennis