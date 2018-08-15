Empowered mamas live life on fire

On Saturday, August 25, from 11 am to 1 pm, the West Tisbury library will hold a 2-hour mini-retreat with Jennifer Knight.

According to a press release, as mothers, we often find ourselves rushing from one fire to the next. It’s easy to get lost in day-to-day tasks and emergencies. Instead, spark your own inner fire and empower yourself to create the life of your dreams.

Using guided visualization, breath work, journaling, and paint, you can discover the power of your own creative inner fire to birth positive change, be present with yourself and your family, and create the life you desire. Mothers and grandmothers at all ages and stages are most welcome. Sign-up is required: 508-693-3366. Free and open to the public.

Jennifer L. Knight is a creative catalyst, life coach, and mother on a mission to nourish and inspire mothers everywhere to ignite and trust their creative inner fire; to fulfill their own needs, wants, and desires; and to birth an empowered world. Her background in teaching, health coaching, pre/postnatal Pilates, expressive arts, and motherhood enables her to incorporate a wide variety of tools to invigorate and reconnect your body, mind and spirit. She is undergoing a metamorphosis using the expressive arts, and is actively creating the life of her dreams. She is delighted to share this transformative process with other mothers, with the goal of creating a heart-centered world for our children — one mother, one family at a time.