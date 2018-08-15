End summer with a bang

Along with the Fourth of July and the Ag Fair, the Oak Bluffs fireworks are a must-see on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, August 17, the Vineyard Haven Band will start playing in the Ocean Park gazebo in Oak Bluffs at 8 pm. Bring your blankets, tapestries, and foldable chairs, and get there early. Limited parking will be available in Waban Park and Sunset Park for $10. Fireworks begin around 9 pm. The event is sponsored by the Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association, and admission is free. For more information, visit oakbluffsfireandems.com.