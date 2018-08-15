Joe Biden is coming to the Vineyard

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Martha’s Vineyard on Friday for a special fundraiser to support Protecting Our Vote, a political action committee that strives to engage and empower the African American community.

His arrival on the Island comes as his former running mate, Barack Obama, is also on the Island vacationing.

Along with honored guest Biden, other guests include Congressmen James Clyburn (D-SC), Cedric Richmond (D-LA), Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Marcia Fudge (D-OH), and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE).

The event will take place at an undisclosed residence from 1 to 3 pm, and admission is payable in contributions of $500 to $5,000, although there are no limits on contributions given to Protecting Our Vote.

The event address will be disclosed to those who RSVP.