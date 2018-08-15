Keb’ Mo’ is coming to town

It doesn’t get much more Americana than Keb’ Mo’. He’s a genre-bending talent who’s garnered 11 Grammy nominations and four Grammy awards, and he’ll be on stage at the Performing Arts Center on Monday, August 20, at 8 pm.

In 2017, Keb’ Mo’ released the album “TajMo,” a collaboration with blues legend Taj Mahal. The duo went on to tour the U.S. and Europe in support of their album, which won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

From co-writing the hit “I Hope” with the Dixie Chicks to his track on the 2001 Country Album of the Year, the Hank Williams tribute “Timeless,” Keb’ Mo’ has shown the considerable diversity of his talents time and again. He’s known as a sort of living link to the old-style Delta blues made immortal by Robert Johnson, Son House, and Lead Belly.

Over the past 20 years, according to information on his website, Keb’ Mo’ has “cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.” Some of the artists who have recorded his songs include B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Robert Palmer, Tom Jones, Melissa Manchester, and others. He’s also taken on acting roles, including playing Robert Johnson in the 1998 documentary “Can’t You Hear the Wind Howl.”

Keb’ Mo’ plays the PAC Monday, August 20, at 8 pm. For tickets, visit mvconcertseries.com.