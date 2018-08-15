Martha’s Vineyard Court report for August 2-13

August 2, 2018

Jason B. Archambault, Hyannis; DOB 6/3/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.

Ashish Mitra, Edgartown; DOB 2/12/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

August 3, 2018

Edmund Gould-Hatt, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/2/97, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a second charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

August 6, 2018

Nicholas A. Barbera, Edgartown; DOB 1/5/86, assault and battery on a disabled person over 60, strangulation or suffocation: continued to pretrial conference.

Durvalino Diaz, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/11/53, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Philip Anthony Falcucci, Revere; DOB 8/6/85, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Christopher S. Hardy, Greenland, N.H.; DOB 8/4/98, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Milan Blagojevic, W. Yarmouth; DOB 8/22/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Daniel Franco Alvarenga Lima, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/13/78, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Kelly J. McGuiggin, Tisbury; DOB 4/5/62, OUI-liquor or .08%, third offense, OUI-drugs (not identified), negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Gunnar McKenzie, Marshfield; DOB 12/19/97, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, vandalizing property, false/misuse of liquor identification card/license: continued to pretrial conference.

Cody C. Potter, Fairhaven; DOB 8/11/95, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Kyle William Ramsay, East Weymouth; DOB 10/3/91, defacing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Leo F. Tighe III, Lowell; DOB 8/3/76, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jason Patrick Ulm, Mount Pleasant, S.C.; DOB 3/7/78, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

August 9, 2018

Erica M. Andrews, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/10/71, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial conference.

Joel R. Clements, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/21/63, abandoning motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity: continued to pretrial conference.

Mark Henry Paquin, Garland, Maine; DOB 10/12/66, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Mark Henry Paquin, Garland, Maine; DOB 10/12/66, possession of class C drug (Xanax), possession of class B drug (Adderall): continued to pretrial conference.

Matthew W. Rivers, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/4/88, aggravated assault and battery: continued without finding for one year with the same conditions as in count 2, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: guilty — 18 months in the house of correction suspended, one year probation, must stay away from and have no contact with victim, restitution to be determined.

Fabricio Vieira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/2/80, operating motor vehicle with suspended license, subsequent offense: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; child 5-12 without seat belt: not responsible.

Fabricio Vieira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/2/80, assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; a second charge of assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

August 10, 2018

Jonathan C. Killoran, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/8/89, OUI-liquor or .08%: guilty — 18 months in the house of correction suspended, continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 90 days and must pay $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle; dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

David Robert McNamara, Delray Beach, Fla.; DOB 6/26/76, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF and $50 VW; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Corey Shelton Smith, Edgartown; DOB 2/8/93, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

August 13, 2018

Joseph P. Capobianco, West Tisbury; DOB 10/29/57, assault and battery on a disabled person over 60, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Shelby Grace Curley, Greenwich, Conn.; DOB 9/17/96, failure to dim headlights, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .085, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Adalto B. Souza Jr., Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/26/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: not guilty; negligent operation of motor vehicle: not guilty; marked lanes violation: responsible, must pay $100 fine; speeding in violation of special regulation: responsible; must pay $100 fine.