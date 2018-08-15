On your mark …

Join Camp Jabberwocky on Saturday, August 18, for their seventh annual 5K run on a flat and scenic course along Edgartown Bay Road. The 5K starts at 9:15 am, and the half-mile starts at 8:45 am. The race begins at the FARM Institute in Katama. Admission is $25 for the 5K and $12 for the half-mile. The first 500 runners to register are guaranteed a free T shirt. There will also be food, prizes, and giveaways. Kids, wheelchairs, and people of all abilities and ages are welcome. All proceeds benefit Camp Jabberwocky. For more information or to preregister, visit campjabberwocky.org.