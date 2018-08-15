Peter Pan rolls out new ticket system

As of Thursday, Peter Pan Bus Lines is changing the way customers traveling from Woods Hole to Boston reserve tickets, according to a press release from the company.

The company is requiring all passengers to purchase tickets prior to departure at the Steamship Authority counters in Woods Hole, Oak Bluffs, or Vineyard Haven. Tickets can also be purchased online at peterpanbus.com or on the Peter Pan mobile app, the release states.

“This change will allow Peter Pan to provide better traveling experience with guaranteed seating, express service, and mobile boarding,” the release states. “It will also ensure a more precise count of passengers based on the number of tickets sold, faster boarding times, better security with information about who is traveling and if they are present, and accuracy for passengers who want to plan their plane-to-bus-to-ferry trip.”

Tickets are only valid for the date and time purchased, the release states. The SSA cannot refund or change Peter Pan tickets.

According to an email from Sean Driscoll, a spokesman for the SSA, Peter Pan is honoring tickets purchased prior to Thursday.

For more information, call 800-343-9999.