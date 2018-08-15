Rock concert for kids with the Pinkletinks

On Thursday, August 23, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host an outdoor rock concert for kids and families featuring the Pinkletinks. According to a press release, the musicians will be performing a set of classic children’s songs in a rock-band format, at a volume appropriate for children’s ears. All are invited to get up and dance. Seating is on the grass, so please bring a blanket or beach chair. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the library’s Community Room. This event is presented by Rob Myers, and is free and open to all ages.