Schedule: 157th Annual MV Agricultural Society Fair

Thursday, August 16 – Sunday, August 19

Fair Hours

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 11 PM

Sunday 9:30 AM – 7 PM

Exhibit Hall Hours

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 10 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM

Barn Hours

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM

Carnival Hours

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11 AM – 10 PM

Sunday 11 AM – 6 PMMVTV Filming 10 AM – 4 PM

Thursday, August 16

(10 am – 11 pm)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Kids Ag-tivities Show Ring

10:00 AM – 12:00 N Era of Good Feelings Music Tent

10:00 AM Judging of Goats In front of the Barn

10:30 AM Ox Obstacle Course Pulling Ring

10:30 AM Judging of Cattle, Swine, Miniature Horses + Miniature Donkeys Barn

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

11:00 AM Ox in Hand Pulling Ring

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling

11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

12 NOON – 1:00 PM Rick O’Gorman Music Tent

12:00 NOON -2:00 PM Vegetable Car Races Back of the Hall

1:00 PM Pet Show Music Tent

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration near Pulling Ring

Kiddie Tractor Pull is at 5:00 PM

1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Kelly Peters Dance Show Music Tent

4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM The Roundabouts Music Tent

5:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull near the Pulling Ring

5:00 PM Sack Races Show Ring

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Phil daRosa + Friends Music Tent

7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Dwight and Nicole Music Tent

Friday, August 17

(10 am – 11 pm)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Kids Ag-tivities Show Ring

10:00 AM Judging of Poultry + Rabbits In front of the Barn

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

11:00 AM Draft Horse Halter Class Pulling Ring

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling

11:30 AM Judging of Sheep, Llamas + Alpaca Barn

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Neal Howl + Company Music Tent

11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

1:00 PM Draft Horse Pulling Contest Pulling Ring

1:00 PM Island Theater Workshop Music Tent Children’s Theater Cabaret

1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

2:00 PM Corn Husking Contest Back of the Hall

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Kelly Peters Dance Show Music Tent

4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Mrs. Biskus Music Tent

5:30 PM Island Gymnastics Demonstration Lawn

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM The Psychles Music Tent

7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Jelly Roll Horns Music Tent

Saturday, August 18

(10 am – 11 pm)

10:00 AM – 12:00 NOON Slammy B + the Electric Snakes Music Tent

10:00 AM Antique Tractor Pull Behind the Pulling Ring

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

11:00 AM 42nd Annual Woodsmens Contest Pulling Ring

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM 1st Annual Strong Man Competition Show Ring

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling

11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

12:00 NOON Toe Jam Music Tent

1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

1:30 PM Toe Jam Music Tent

3:00 PM Toe Jam Music Tent

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM The Space Invaders Music Tent

4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

4:00 PM Clam + Oyster Shucking Contest Back of the Hall

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Electric Pie Music Tent

5:00 PM Sack Races Show Ring

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn

6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Dog Carting Demo with Karen Ogden Lawn

6:30 PM Tug-o-War Show Ring

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM The Rotaries Music Tent

7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Dock Dance Band Music Tent

Sunday, August 19

(9:30 am – 7 pm)

9:30 AM Dog Show Registration Pulling Ring

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Dog Carting Demo with Karen Ogden Lawn

10:00 AM Dog Show Pulling Ring

11:00 AM Island Draft Horse Show Show Ring

11:00 AM The Convertibles Music Tent

11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

1:30 PM Beacon of Hope Choir Music Tent

1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Vegetable Car Races Back of the Hall

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM The Pinkletinks Music Tent

3:00 PM Women’s Skillet Throw Contest Pulling Ring

4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring

4:00 PM Willy Mason + Friends Music Tent