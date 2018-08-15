Schedule: 157th Annual MV Agricultural Society Fair

Thursday, August 16 – Sunday, August 19
Fair Hours
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 11 PM
Sunday 9:30 AM – 7 PM
Exhibit Hall Hours
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM
Barn Hours
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM
Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM
Carnival Hours
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 11 AM – 10 PM
Sunday 11 AM – 6 PMMVTV Filming 10 AM – 4 PM
Thursday, August 16
(10 am – 11 pm)
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Kids Ag-tivities Show Ring
10:00 AM – 12:00 N Era of Good Feelings Music Tent
10:00 AM Judging of Goats In front of the Barn
10:30 AM Ox Obstacle Course Pulling Ring
10:30 AM Judging of Cattle, Swine, Miniature Horses + Miniature Donkeys Barn
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
11:00 AM Ox in Hand Pulling Ring
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling
11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
12 NOON – 1:00 PM Rick O’Gorman Music Tent
12:00 NOON -2:00 PM Vegetable Car Races Back of the Hall
1:00 PM Pet Show Music Tent
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull Registration near Pulling Ring
Kiddie Tractor Pull is at 5:00 PM
1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Kelly Peters Dance Show Music Tent
4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM The Roundabouts Music Tent
5:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull near the Pulling Ring
5:00 PM Sack Races Show Ring
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Phil daRosa + Friends Music Tent
7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring
8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Dwight and Nicole Music Tent
Friday, August 17
(10 am – 11 pm)
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Kids Ag-tivities Show Ring
10:00 AM Judging of Poultry + Rabbits In front of the Barn
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
11:00 AM Draft Horse Halter Class Pulling Ring
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling
11:30 AM Judging of Sheep, Llamas + Alpaca Barn
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM Neal Howl + Company Music Tent
11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
1:00 PM Draft Horse Pulling Contest Pulling Ring
1:00 PM Island Theater Workshop Music Tent Children’s Theater Cabaret
1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
2:00 PM Corn Husking Contest Back of the Hall
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM Kelly Peters Dance Show Music Tent
4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Mrs. Biskus Music Tent
5:30 PM Island Gymnastics Demonstration Lawn
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM The Psychles Music Tent
7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring
8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Jelly Roll Horns Music Tent
Saturday, August 18
(10 am – 11 pm)
10:00 AM – 12:00 NOON Slammy B + the Electric Snakes Music Tent
10:00 AM Antique Tractor Pull Behind the Pulling Ring
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
11:00 AM 42nd Annual Woodsmens Contest Pulling Ring
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM 1st Annual Strong Man Competition Show Ring
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM The Blue Hills Brass Quartet Strolling
11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
12:00 NOON Toe Jam Music Tent
1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
1:30 PM Toe Jam Music Tent
3:00 PM Toe Jam Music Tent
3:30 PM – 4:30 PM The Space Invaders Music Tent
4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
4:00 PM Clam + Oyster Shucking Contest Back of the Hall
4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Electric Pie Music Tent
5:00 PM Sack Races Show Ring
5:30 PM – 7:30 PM Hayrides by Sonnyside Farms Meet outside the Barn
6:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Dog Carting Demo with Karen Ogden Lawn
6:30 PM Tug-o-War Show Ring
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM The Rotaries Music Tent
7:00 PM Acoustic Corner Outside the Pulling Ring
8:30 PM – 10:00 PM Dock Dance Band Music Tent
Sunday, August 19
(9:30 am – 7 pm)
9:30 AM Dog Show Registration Pulling Ring
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Dog Carting Demo with Karen Ogden Lawn
10:00 AM Dog Show Pulling Ring
11:00 AM Island Draft Horse Show Show Ring
11:00 AM The Convertibles Music Tent
11:30 AM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
1:30 PM Beacon of Hope Choir Music Tent
1:30 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Vegetable Car Races Back of the Hall
2:30 PM – 4:30 PM The Pinkletinks Music Tent
3:00 PM Women’s Skillet Throw Contest Pulling Ring
4:00 PM Robinson’s Racing Pigs outside Show Ring
4:00 PM Willy Mason + Friends Music Tent