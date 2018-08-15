Summer White soiree

On Saturday, August 18, the Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) will host its 10th annual Summer White Party at the Gaines residence in Oak Bluffs. Don’t miss this elegant yet comfortable soiree, which starts at 7 pm. The event will feature live music from multiinstrumentalist Saleem Wayne Waters and DJ Rick Love. On-premises chefs will provide culinary delights, and an open bar will serve refreshments all night. An open cigar bar will feature premium libations and tastes for smoking aficionados. The event boasts a who’s who of African American and Martha’s Vineyard notables, and a Champion of Change Award. For more information, visit cyep.org.