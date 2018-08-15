Tisbury: AG Fair memories

Heard on Main Street: If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.

The United Methodist Church planned to serve food from 5:30 pm at the Grand Illumination on Wednesday, August 15, at the Parish House in Trinity Park. If it rains, they will do this tonight, Thursday, August 16.

It amazes me how many mini weather systems can occur on this Island at the same time. It pours in one town and is bone-dry in others. Puddles fill some streets, and most roads are not even damp. I remember one year when my husband called for me to come home because there was snow on the ground in December. Where I was in Edgartown was bright and sunny, and seemed much too warm for snow.

“Old Traditions for a New Generation” is the theme of this year’s M.V. Ag Fair that begins today, August 16. The fair runs through Sunday, August 19. Any past volunteers are invited to help this year. Check with the new fair manager.

We are looking forward to the Ag Fair. And to our grandchildren who love to be a part of it. Hope we will see you at the fair.

I remember one year our son worked at the fair and was given the job of loading children on the old-fashioned carousel. He called me later to tell me excitedly that Christopher Reeve had shaken his hand. Seems he allowed the devoted father to stand apart from the crowds and watch his little daughter on the ride.

Mark your calendar: Cornell Theater on Wednesday, August 22, at 7 pm. “All the Women in My Family Sing” is an anthology of the experiences of women of color at the dawn of the 21st century. WGBH’s Callie Crossley moderates a panel of four of them. Lisa A. Jones is a television documentarian, Deborah Santana is an author and activist, and they join writers Kristin Leavy-Miller and Lalita Tademy. This free program is sponsored by the Vineyard Haven library.

It is a month away, but benefits our Vineyard Haven library. Save $5 by registering in advance for the annual 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 16. The run starts at the library and goes to the West Chop lighthouse and back. There is also a free ½-mile Fun Run for kids. Medals are awarded to winners in all age groups, and all participants are eligible to win prizes, including gift certificates from local stores. 5K registration includes a T shirt. 5K starts at 10 am; Fun Run for kids starts at 9:45 am. Registration begins at 8:30 am. Advance registration forms are at the library, or can be downloaded from the website.

Tisbury Waterways invites you to its annual meeting, from 5 to 7 pm next Wednesday, August 22, at the Tashmoo Spring Building. All are welcome. Hear a brief update about local water-quality issues, as well as information from the Shellfish Hatchery and the oyster farm off Eastville Beach. You could also learn more about the storm-drain issues in town.

The Potters Bowl at Featherstone is Sunday, August 19, from 4 to 6 pm. You buy a bowl and then Featherstone will fill it with soup and offer bread and dessert.

“Joyce’s Way” was written by Susan Klein. It is the story of Alan Brigish’s wife Joyce and their son Cy Brigish, who was born with Down syndrome. The story covers day-to-day challenges and triumphs of life with a child who is clearly not like most others. All proceeds go to Cy’s longtime summer refuge, Camp Jabberwocky. More at joyceswaybook@gmail.com.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Sunday to Mary Ellen Hill. She is celebrating 90 admirable years next Sunday. Actually, the party started Monday with a birthday lunch, hosted by her daughters at Farm Neck.

Happy birthday on Saturday to Kathy Welch. Jeff Damon Pratt and Alistair Rizza party on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: Watch the reruns; they replay your memories.