A fair to remember

As the clock neared 10 am on opening day of the Martha’s Vineyard Ag Fair, ticket-takers prepared for the onslaught of frenetic fairgoers that was soon to come.

At 9:45 am, children peered over the white picket fence in front of the Ag Hall to catch a glimpse of the swirling colors of the merry-go-round.

By 9:50 am, empty fields with signs reading “Fair parking $10” began to fill with excited visitors.

As the entrances on either side of the fair opened, families were pulled in different directions by a multitude of enticing scents, sounds, and sights. “I want to see the animals mommy,” said a young boy wearing overalls as he persistently tugged on his mother’s hand. “Not yet Jordan, we are going to get snacks first, doesn’t that sound good?”

The bleating of sheep in the barn could be heard all the way from the West Tisbury Firefighters Burger Booth. The roosters battled with the sheep to see who could be louder and draw more attention.

Competing popsicle stands prompted passing fairgoers to freeze in their tracks — a welcomed cool-down on a blaring hot August day. From tempura to tacos, from health-food to belch-food, satisfaction could be found at every corner.

A refreshing breeze blew through the fairgrounds as oxen pulled logs and stoneboats alongside their teamsters shouting “gee” and “haw” to direct the powerful animals.

Chip and Dale, two brown swiss oxen, ambled lazily around the pen as they flicked at flies with their tails. Another pair of oxen named Bruin and Gris grunted in annoyance with the intense sun. Their owner, Melanie Brundage, told spectators that the cows get lethargic when they are hot and tired (don’t we all).

As the gentle giants raised barns and pulled plows to impress the masses, Robinson’s famous racing pigs were hot to trot. At 11:30 am, the races were underway. “Boots and Saddles” played over the speakers, and just like that, 4 little piggies ran all the way home in order to secure the first place prize of one whole Oreo cookie.

Brittany Spareribs won the first race in an impressive display of speed and control, but Lindsay Slowham gave the crowd a good show as well.