FreePress takes Twitter by storm

The MV Times participated in the #FreePress movement, publishing an editorial today along with more than 300 newspapers across the country fighting back against the assault on the media by President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The idea was launched by the Boston Globe, which has collected and published excerpts from some of the editorials written across the country today.

“This relentless assault on the free press has dangerous consequences,” the Globe wrote. “We asked editorial boards from around the country – liberal and conservative, large and small – to join us today to address this fundamental threat in their own words.”

Other newspapers involved included the New York Times, which wrote: “These attacks on the press are particularly threatening to journalists in nations with a less secure rule of law and to smaller publications in the United States, already buffeted by the industry’s economic crisis. And yet the journalists at those papers continue to do the hard work of asking questions and telling the stories that you otherwise wouldn’t hear.”

The #FreePress has been trending on Twitter most of the day and it’s not just journalists weighing in on the movement.

Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, whose family hasn’t exactly been handled with kid gloves by the press, tweeted: “A #FreePress reflects our own words and actions for the world to see. So if you don’t like the story being written, maybe you should change the story being told.”

“The best way to show the public that we are not ‘the enemy’ is by telling accurate, fair, truthful stories. By showing that we care about the people and communities we cover. By acting ethically at all times,” the Society of Professional Journalists tweeted.

Newspapers from coast-to-coast and states in between have joined the effort. “Our current president attacks hard. He’s proud of it. He holds nothing back, he says, in going against those who threaten him. That worked at one point as a New York real estate developer. But as leader of this country, the public looks at those words differently. For some, that speech becomes so much gospel, a guide to understanding the world,” The Topeka-Capital Journal wrote.

Of course, Trump took to Twitter to make his case: “The Boston Globe, which was sold to the the Failing New York Times for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS (plus 800 million dollars in losses & investment), or 2.1 BILLION DOLLARS, was then sold by the Times for 1 DOLLAR. Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT!”

Trump supporters also took aim at the press. “I am all for a #FreePress, but these days the media is nothing but a puppet with strings being pulled by the democrat party,” wrote RD.

Among the newspapers taking up the #FreePress cause was the Long Beach Post.

“It’s problematic, and a little embarrassing, to have to insist that we, the press, are not the enemy of the American people,” the newspaper wrote. “But we find ourselves in the awkward position of having to urge many people to believe it, because the accusation comes directly from the president of the United States a man admired still — still — by millions of Americans.”

The New England Newspaper Association published links to all of the New England editorials here.