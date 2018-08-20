Dump truck crashes into MV Shipyard building

A dump truck crashed into the gable end of Martha’s Shipyard’s office building Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling said the building did not appear to have any structural damage and a diesel tank near where the truck hit wasn’t ruptured. The driver of the dump truck was unlicensed, according to Tisbury Police. Police also said the truck did not appear to have functioning brakes and the inspection sticker appears lifted from another vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.